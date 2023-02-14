Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster's viral Valentine meme to Eagles CB James Bradberry draws AJ Brown's ire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is not busy serving Kansas City residents chicken at Raising Cane's , he's sending Valentine's Day memes to Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on social media

Smith-Schuster posted a photo of Bradberry on his Twitter as a Valentine's Day card with the message, "I'll hold you when it matters most."

Bradberry got called for defensive holding in the closing minutes of Super Bowl LVII when he grabbed Smith-Schuster, giving the Chiefs the chance to run out the clock before Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal in a 38-35 victory.

Some fans and pundits disagreed with the call , but Bradberry admitted he fouled Smith-Schuster after the game.

Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown clapped back at Smith-Schuster in a quote tweet.

First, he congratulated Smith-Schuster on winning the Super Bowl, but Brown then called the Valentine's Day meme "lame" and suggested Smith-Schuster, who he derisively called "Tik-Tok boy," owed his success to Patrick Mahomes.

First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! 🎊👏🏾🍻 https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 14, 2023

Smith-Schuster responded to Brown, but did not apologize for the initial meme.

Glad you were finally able to get all that off your chest after all these years. Good game bro 👍🏾💍 https://t.co/2JNdB6uYqU — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 14, 2023

