Chiefs WR Skyy Moore, CB L'Jarius Sneed miss practice Tuesday; G Joe Thuney limited

The Kansas City Chiefs released its injury report Tuesday which involved two players who did not participate Tuesday, while one key offensive player was in limited action.

Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (hip) did not participate in practice Tuesday, while guard Joe Thuney (ankle) was limited.

Sneed suffered a hip injury during an interception return in Sunday tight win against the Denver Broncos.

Sneed left the field for a short period of time before eventually returning in the fourth quarter to finish the game. The issue is considered minor.

Thuney also suffered a ankle injury early on in the Broncos game.

According to head coach Andy Reid, Thuney re-injured the same ankle which kept Thuney out for the two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers. Nick Allegretti filled in for Thuney for those two weeks.

Moore suffered a laceration to his hand on Sunday late in the game after catching three passes for 33 yards.

According to Reid, they will take things with Moore on a day-by-day basis.

