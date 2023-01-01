Chiefs lose starting LG Joe Thuney to ankle injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a playoff spot locked up, staying healthy was a big priority for the Kansas City Chiefs entering the final two weeks of the season.

But the injury bug bit in the third quarter when left guard Joe Thuney suffered a right ankle injury.

Thuney stayed down after a third-down incompletion and had to be helped to the sideline by Orlando Brown Jr. and Creed Humphrey.

Kansas City’s training staff taped his ankle, and Thuney returned for the next offensive series, but he was replaced late in the third quarter.

Thuney had never missed a game in his seven-year NFL career until Weeks 12 and 13 earlier this season when he also was sidelined by an ankle injury .

Nick Allegretti replaced Thuney at left guard.

Kansas City also lost wide receiver Skyy Moore, who had three catches for 33 yards, to a hand injury.

Meanwhile, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who suffered a hip injury while returning an interception, is questionable to return, the club announced.