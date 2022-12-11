Chiefs LG Joe Thuney returns from 2-game absence against Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two games sidelined with a sprained ankle, left guard Joe Thuney is set to return Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High.

Thuney had never missed a game in his seven-year NFL career prior to the last two weeks. He’d started 107 consecutive games.

The Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), who has returned to practice but only in a limited capacity, on Saturday, according to the team’s final injury report .

Toney hasn’t played since the first half of a Nov. 20 win at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thuney, who was a full participant at practice all week, was the only other player on Kansas City’s roster who carried an injury designation into the afternoon game against the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs (9-3) can clinch the AFC West title for the seventh consecutive year with a win against the Broncos coupled with a Chargers loss against Miami on Sunday Night Football.

After Denver traded for Russell Wilson during the offseason, the Chiefs-Broncos was originally slated for the primetime spot , but NBC flexed the Chargers-Dolphins into primetime instead with Denver limping along at 3-9.

Newly acquired defensive tackle Brandon Williams will be active along with wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who was elevated from the practice squad .

Toney joined several of the usual teammates among Kansas City’s inactives — quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring, and offensive linemen Geron Christian and Darian Kinnard.

Denver will be without linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back).

Risner, a former Kansas State standout, had been questionable along with linebacker Justin Strnad (knee), who will play.

The other Broncos inactives are cornerback Michael Ojemudia and defensive linemen Eyioma Uwazurike and Elijah Garcia.