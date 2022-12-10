Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney sitting out 3rd consecutive game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday Kadarius Toney will be sitting out his third consecutive game this season.

Originally listed as questionable on Friday, he was downgraded to out .

After a Week 11 injury in which he tweaked his hamstring, Toney has missed the Rams, Bengals and now the Broncos.

Prior to the injury, the wide receiver caught his first career touchdown against Jacksonville and was praised by quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a hard worker who’s “got to be in that facility just as much as I have.”

Without Toney, KC faces Denver for the first time this season at 3:05 p.m. Sunday from Empower Field at Mile High.

—