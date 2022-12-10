Watch Now
Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney sitting out 3rd consecutive game

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hugs Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) after his first NFL touchdown, against the Jacksonville Jaguars, during the first half of a football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 1:51 PM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 14:51:56-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday Kadarius Toney will be sitting out his third consecutive game this season.

Originally listed as questionable on Friday, he was downgraded to out.

After a Week 11 injury in which he tweaked his hamstring, Toney has missed the Rams, Bengals and now the Broncos.

Prior to the injury, the wide receiver caught his first career touchdown against Jacksonville and was praised by quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a hard worker who’s “got to be in that facility just as much as I have.”

Without Toney, KC faces Denver for the first time this season at 3:05 p.m. Sunday from Empower Field at Mile High.

