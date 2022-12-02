Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney to miss 2nd consecutive game against Cincinnati

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney will miss his second consecutive game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Friday.

Toney tweaked his hamstring in a week 11 AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He was knocked out in the first half of that game and was forced to sit out last week's game against the defending Super Bowl Champions Los Angeles Rams.

Toney's out will also impact the special teams, as Toney was working as punt returner.

Special teams Coordinator Dave Toub told reporters Thursday Toney will still retain punt return duties once he comes back, but for this Sunday, Trent McDuffie and Justin Watson will share punt return duties .

The Chiefs also said that safety Deon Bush is also questionable for the team's AFC Championship rematch against the Bengals.

Cincinnati may also be short key players ahead of the showdown.

Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and running back Joe Mixon were both listed as questionable in the team's injury report on Friday afternoon.

Kansas City kicks off against the Bengals at 3:25 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

