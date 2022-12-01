Toub: Trent McDuffie, Justin Watson to share punt-returning duties Sunday against Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Assistant head coach and special team's coordinator Dave Toub announced Thursday Justin Watson and Trent McDuffie will help return punts Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Toub previously was open to the possibility of McDuffie returning punts , with Toub telling reporters McDuffie was getting reps to return punts during practice last week.

"He's not far off," Toub told reporters last week, "We got to get him up to speed and ready to go."

The punt returner position has been a carousel for the Chiefs all year, as Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Mecole Hardman have all returned punts this season.

Moore's struggles at the position, combined with injuries to Toney and Hardman, leave the Chiefs and Toub looking for a fix in time for Sunday.

Toub did indicate that Toney would likely fill the role once he returns from injury.

Head coach Andy Reid addressed the team's struggles on punt returns in a Monday news conference, saying the issues were "his fault."

Moore, who fumbled his third punt return of the year last weekend agains the Los Angeles Rams, never returned punts while at Western Michigan.

Toub says he and the coaching staff "cracked his confidence a little bit."

"We just need some time to let it heal up," Toub said of Moore's confidence.

Toub also addressed a fake punt by the Rams early in Sunday's game, admitting it was his fault to not properly communicate with McDuffie about it.

Toub blames some of the struggles with the special teams this season to the team's large rookie class. The team has nine rookies on the roster working on special teams.

"I've never had that many," Toub said. "We're going to get the out-of-the-box stuff because teams are trying to steal a possession."

