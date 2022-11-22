Could Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie return punts? Toub's thinking about it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are navigating a pair of injuries to their punt returners - a shortage that might leave them looking toward a rookie to help fill the gap.

The combination of recently-acquired WR Kadarius Toney's injury, along with fellow WR Mecole Hardman being on the team's injured reserve, list could give an opportunity for first-round draft pick, CB Trent McDuffie, to return punts.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Dave Toub said it's a possibility.

"There's a lot of thought," Toub said when asked. "He's a lot closer now than now than last week."

Toub did say though that they won't rush McDuffie into the role and that the current plan is at moment is have him as a backup in the role at the moment while still maintaining him as the team starting left cornerback.

"We'll get him back in there in practice this week and get him ready to go," Toub said. "He's not far off. We got to get him up to speed and ready to go."

Toub previously said he's considered McDuffie in the role, but McDuffie was just coming off an injury they wanted him to get him up to speed first.

Another Chiefs rookie, WR Skyy Moore, has also returned punts at times this season, and though Moore has made contributions recently for the offense, his snaps as a punt returner have been more sparring.

Toney, rookie RB Isiah Pacheco and WR Justin Watson have returned punts in the last three weeks for the team.

