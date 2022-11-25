Chiefs announce WR Kadarius Toney out against Los Angeles Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is out Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Friday.

He is one of several Chiefs who were injured during the last week's Sunday Night Football AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Toney has been nursing a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the game in the first half . He did not return against the Chargers.

The team also announced Friday that guard Joe Thuney, safety Juan Thornhill and cornerback Chris Lammons are questionable this Sunday.

Kansas City kicks off against the Rams at 3:25 p.m. from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

—