Depleted Chiefs, Chargers offenses lose more weapons in 1st half

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both offenses were depleted during the first half Sunday in an AFC West clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams left the game with ankle injuries in the first quarter and are questionable to return.

The Chiefs also lost wide receiver Kadarius Toney to a hamstring injury. He also was questionable to return .

Kansas City entered the game thin at wide receiver already. JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) was unavailable after getting injured in last week's win against Jacksonville.

Mecole Hardman Jr. also landed on injured reserve this week, leaving the Chiefs short on playmakers coming into the pivotal AFC West battle.

Team trainers appeared to be looking at Edwards-Helaire’s right leg on the sideline.

Edwards-Helaire, a former first-round pick, lost his starting job last month to rookie seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco .

Against Jacksonville last week, Edwards-Helaire only saw the field for four snaps and didn’t record a carry or reception.

He already had two carries for nine yards against the Chargers, but the bulk of the running game was going to fall on Pacheco again.

Veteran Jerick McKinnon is the only other tailback active for the game.

If Edwards-Helaire misses an extended period of time, Ronald Jones II would seem to be in line for his first action of the season.

Jones lost the competition with Edwards-Helaire, McKinnon and Pacheco for a roster spot in training camp and has been on Kansas City’s practice squad all season.

Meanwhile, Williams, who was questionable for the game with an ankle injury, left the game after a toe-tapping 15-yard reception along the sideline.

He appeared to have possibly aggravated the ankle injury that caused him to miss the previous two weeks.

After having the ankle retaped, Williams was spotted jogging gingerly on the sideline, but he has yet to re-enter the game and NBC’s Hannah Storm reported that he doesn’t have his helmet on the sideline.

Officially, he is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Williams and Edwards-Helaire were officially ruled out to start the second half.