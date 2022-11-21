Chargers WRs Keenan Allen, Mike Williams active vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Quarterback Justin Herbert will have his primary weapons for Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) were questionable entering the Week 11 showdown atop the AFC West, according to the official injury report .

Both of Herbert’s playmakers are active against the Chiefs.

The Chargers’ inactives for Sunday night are linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, tight end Gerald Everett, kicker Dustin Hopkins, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., running back and former Mizzou star Larry Rountree III, and quarterback Easton Stick.

Pass-rush specialist Joey Bosa, cornerback J.C. Jackson and left tackle Rashawn Slater are among the 13 players on LA’s injured reserve list .

There were no major surprises among the Chiefs’ inactives .

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion), who had been ruled out Friday , are inactive as expected.

Lammons is a key contributor on special teams.

Kansas City elevated two receivers, special-teams ace Marcus Kemp and Cornell Powell, from the practice squad, and both are active.

Running back Ronald Jones II remains a perennial inactive along with quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and offensive tackle Darian Kinnard.