Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster will be out Sunday against Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be out Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Smith-Schuster is still going through concussion protocol after suffering a vicious hit to the head in last Sunday's home win against Jacksonville Jaguars.

Smith-Schuster was listed throughout the week as day-to-day but did not practice throughout the week.

Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons will also be out Sunday. Lammons is also currently in concussion protocol too.

The Chiefs will be short-handed at the wide receiver position now, as Smith-Schuster joins Mecole Hardman among those hurt in the wide receivers corps. Hardman was placed on the injured reserve Thursday.

Reid says that the expectation would be is to a same wide receiver rotation that happened last week.

Despite the bad news in the wide receiver corps this week, the Chiefs will get some help back this week as defensive end Frank Clark will return to the team. Clark was suspended for the last two weeks, stemming from gun charges back in 2021 .

