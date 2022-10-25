Chiefs DE Frank Clark suspended 2 games stemming from 2021 gun charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL suspended Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark for two games Tuesday for violating its Personal Conduct Policy.

The league confirmed Clark was suspended after pleading no-contest in connection with being arrested twice in 2021 on gun possession charges in Los Angeles. in a statement to KSHB 41 News

Clark was arrested in March 2021 and again in June 2021. He pleaded no contest to the charges last month.

Clark — who had 1 1/2 sacks, including a safety, in Sunday's win at San Francisco — was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

With the suspension, Clark will miss the Chiefs' games Nov. 6 against the Tennessee Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Nov. 13 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Clark, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl in all three seasons since joining the Chiefs, will be eligible to return for Kansas City's game Nov. 20 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

During the offseason, Clark reworked his contract to remain with the Chiefs. He originally joined the team via trade from Seattle before the 2019 season, a key acquisition en route to the Super Bowl LIV title.

Clark said during training camp he gave up red meat and liquor during the offseason, hoping to rejuvenate his career.

He had eight sacks in his first season in Kansas City, but that production declined to six and 4 1/2 sacks in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Through seven games, Clark has three sacks and 15 tackles, which puts him on pace for seven sacks and 36 tackles this season.

ESPN's Adam Teicher first broke the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Chiefs have a bye this week after improving to 5-2 with the win at the 49ers.

