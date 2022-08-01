Chiefs’ ‘Shark’ cuts bait with red meat, liquor in hopes of gaining back explosiveness

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark knows his 2021 season was not up to par.

“I wasn’t as quick off the ball,” Clark said candidly. “I wasn’t as explosive…it was obvious. You can watch the film and see it,” he finished.

#Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark on why he wanted to trim down. pic.twitter.com/YXhV8GT4IH — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 30, 2022

Kansas City’s defensive end struggled last season, mustering just 4.5 total sacks on the season, his lowest output since his debut season in 2015.

Agreeing to a restructured contract in early March, Clark says he cut out red meat and liquor during the offseason, shedding some pounds and gaining back confidence in the process.

“I was way heavier. I had a gut. It was like I was looking sloppy out there,” Clark said.

An integral member of KC’s defensive unit, Clark said a sit down with head coach Andy Reid following the 2021 season pushed him to make changes in diet and mindset.

“He was like, ‘I know what type of player you are, you know what type of player you are’ and you didn’t show that this season flat out,” he finished.