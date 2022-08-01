Watch Now
Chiefs’ ‘Shark’ cuts bait with red meat, liquor in hopes of gaining back explosiveness

‘The Shark’ talked candidly about his lackluster season and offseason improvements
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark rushes against Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 5:16 AM, Aug 01, 2022
SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark knows his 2021 season was not up to par.

“I wasn’t as quick off the ball,” Clark said candidly. “I wasn’t as explosive…it was obvious. You can watch the film and see it,” he finished.

Kansas City’s defensive end struggled last season, mustering just 4.5 total sacks on the season, his lowest output since his debut season in 2015.

Agreeing to a restructured contract in early March, Clark says he cut out red meat and liquor during the offseason, shedding some pounds and gaining back confidence in the process.

“I was way heavier. I had a gut. It was like I was looking sloppy out there,” Clark said.

An integral member of KC’s defensive unit, Clark said a sit down with head coach Andy Reid following the 2021 season pushed him to make changes in diet and mindset.

“He was like, ‘I know what type of player you are, you know what type of player you are’ and you didn’t show that this season flat out,” he finished.

