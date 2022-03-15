Report: Chiefs DE Frank Clark reworks contract to stay in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is staying in Kansas City, according to reports.

NFL Network report Ian Rapoport first reported the news on Monday evening.

Pro Bowl DE Frank Clark has re-worked his contract to stay in KC. New deal is 2 yrs/ $29m base with upside to $36m. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

According to Rapoport, Clark reworked his contract to a new deal.

The deal is a two-year $29 million base, with an upside of $36 million.

Clark first arrived to Kansas City via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

In return for Clark, the Seahawks received the No. 29 overall pick in the 2019 draft and a second round pick in the 2020 draft.

Reworking Clark's contract was the second notable defensive move by the Chiefs on Monday evening.