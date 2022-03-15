Watch
Report: Chiefs DE Frank Clark reworks contract to stay in Kansas City

Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark urges the crowd to make noise during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 10:36 PM, Mar 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is staying in Kansas City, according to reports.

NFL Network report Ian Rapoport first reported the news on Monday evening.

According to Rapoport, Clark reworked his contract to a new deal.

The deal is a two-year $29 million base, with an upside of $36 million.

Clark first arrived to Kansas City via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

In return for Clark, the Seahawks received the No. 29 overall pick in the 2019 draft and a second round pick in the 2020 draft.

Reworking Clark's contract was the second notable defensive move by the Chiefs on Monday evening.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs also signed free agent safety Justin Reid to a three-year deal.

