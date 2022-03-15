Watch
Report: Kansas City Chiefs signing S Justin Reid

Jed Jacobsohn/AP
Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) before an NFL football game.
Posted at 9:55 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 23:00:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing safety Justin Reid, multiple sources report.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Reid intends to sign a three-year $31.5 million deal, including $20 million guaranteed with the Chiefs.

Sources also say Mathieu will be leaving the Chiefs, after previous signals from the Honey Badger.

Reid was selected 68th overall in the 2018 NFL draft by the Houston Texans out of Stanford University.

He appeared in 13 games with the Texans in 2021, where he posted 62 total tackles, including 36 solo tackles and had two interceptions.

