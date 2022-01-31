Tyrann Mathieu signals he’s ‘leaving’ Chiefs this offseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Head coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday that he plans to return for the 2022 season, but star Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu sounded far less optimistic.

One day after an emotional postgame press conference during which Mathieu said he hoped to stay with the Chiefs, he tweeted that he leaves Kansas City “with a grateful heart” after three seasons with the team.

Will you always remember you & many more good people! Lot to be proud of over the past 3 years. I’m thankful and grateful. I leave with a grateful heart having got the chance to play for all you good people! Thanks 🙏🏼 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 31, 2022

Mathieu, who seemed resigned to his fate both Sunday and Monday, was the Chiefs’ most splashy free-agent signing before the 2019 season and rewarded the team’s three-year, $42 million investment with two All-Pro and two Pro Bowl selections in the last three seasons.

He also was a central figure in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV run, which ended a 50-year championship drought, and the team’s repeat as AFC champions last season.

Replying to former Chiefs reporter and KC Sports Network founder B.J. Kissel on Twitter, Mathieu said there’s a “lot to be proud of over the past 3 years. I’m thankful and grateful.”

Reid was asked about his desire to have Mathieu and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. back next season.

“We love those guys,” Reid said. “You step back and you’ve got to look at the big picture of things and how that goes. I’m not saying that. I just haven’t got to that point. That’s (General Manager) Brett (Veach) doing his deal, too. I haven’t sat down with him and gone over anything.”

During 47 games across the last three seasons, Mathieu has 13 interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. He’s also recorded three sacks, recovered four fumbles and defended 27 passes.

Mathieu ranked third with 75 tackles for Kansas City in 2019, ranked fourth with 62 tackles to go with a career-best six interceptions in 2020, and tied for third with 76 tackles last season.

Prior to his time with the Chiefs, Mathieu spent five seasons with Arizona and one with Houston.

For his off-field work and commitment to the community, Mathieu was chosen as Kansas City’s nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Addressing his own future when asked if he would be back next season, Reid said, “Yeah, I think so. That’s the way I’m looking at it.”

He became the first coach in NFL history to lead two different teams to four consecutive conference title games — Philadelphia (2001-04) and Kansas City (2018-21).