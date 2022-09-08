Chiefs DE Frank Clark pleads no contest to 2 gun possession charges in California

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has resolved a criminal case with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office over two gun possession charges.

On Thursday, Clark pleaded no contest to misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon. As part of the plea, Clark will serve one year of probation and complete 40 hours of community service.

Clark was arrested in March 2021 on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon after officers in California pulled him over.

During the traffic stop, officers observed "what appeared to be the muzzle of a firearm within a bag in the back seat of the vehicle," according to a police report. He posted bond in connection to the incident.

Clark was arrested again in June 2021 after officers spotted a bag inside a vehicle with an uzi submachine gun sticking out.

Clark originally pleaded not guilty to the charges in October.

Clark tried to remain very mum about the situations, as he was advised not speak on the matter to reporters postgame after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in September.

He did admit however the situation did affect his play last season when speaking to reporters in October .

"I've been dealing with a lot of stuff. You've got to put a lot of stuff to the side. Those things are just as important as football, taking care of my family and my job," Clark said at the time. "I feel like I'm in a way better place than before. It's a focus level you have to have."

