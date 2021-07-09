Chiefs DE Frank Clark charged with possession of assault weapons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was formally charged Friday nearly four months after he was arrested in Beverly Hills, California, on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office confirmed to 41 Action News Friday that Clark faces one felony count of possession of an assault weapon in connection to an arrest made in March by the California Highway Patrol.

A spokesperson in the district attorney's office says Clark is set to be arraigned on the charge on Monday, July 12.

Clark had been arrested in March following a traffic stop for failure to display a front license plate, at which time officers observed "what appeared to be the muzzle of a firearm within a bag in the back seat of the vehicle," according to an police report. He posted bond in connection to the ncident.

In June , Clark was arrested again in a similar incident in which officers pulled him over for a routine traffic stop and noticed an uzi inside a duffel bag in Clark's SUV.

It is not clear if Clark will face charges in connection to the June arrest.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that Friday's charge stems from the March 2021 incident. We regret the error.

