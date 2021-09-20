Chiefs DE Clark ‘advised not to speak on’ gun arrests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark addressed his offseason arrests on multiple gun charges publicly for the first time Sunday after a loss at the Ravens in Baltimore.

Clark was arrested twice on gun possession charges during the offseason in his native Los Angeles, but he declined to address the incidents specifically or speculation he may face discipline from the NFL.

“My legal team is taking care of everything,” Clark said. “I was advised not to speak on it until further notice. But my legal team is taking care of everything, and I have full confidence in everything that they’re doing. We’ve got to see in the future.”

Clark was arrested in March and again in June and charged with weapons crimes.

Four months after his initial arrest in Beverly Hills, Clark was charged in early July with possession of an assault weapon , a felony under California law.The weapon was found during a traffic stop in a bag in the backseat of the vehicle Clark was driving. The case was continued until October.

That arrest came to light after another traffic stop led to his arrest in June for allegedly possessing an uzi submachine gun in a bag.

He was charged with possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle in that incident.