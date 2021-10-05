Chiefs DE Frank Clark pleads not guilty to March gun charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark pleaded not guilty to two gun charges filed on July 9, which stemmed from his March arrest during a traffic stop in his hometown of Los Angeles.

Clark appeared Monday at the Compton Courthouse for his arraignment. His next court date is set for Jan. 17, 2022.

Clark, who is in his third season with the Chiefs, was arrested March 13 in Beverly Hills by the California Highway Patrol on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon, a felony.

Clark was arrested again in June and charged with another weapons violation after officers spotted an uzi inside a duffel bag in Clark's SUV during a traffic stop.

Charges have not yet been filed in the June arrest.

Clark has only appeared in one game so far this season. He's been sidelined with hamstring injuries in the Chiefs' other three games.