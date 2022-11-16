Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled day-to-day as he continues to work through concussion protocol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a brutal hit to the head midway through the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is "day-to-day," according to head coach Andy Reid.

Smith-Schuster continues to work through concussion protocol and will not practice Wednesday.

Wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) and Mecole Hardman (illness to his abdomen) will also not practice Wednesday.

Even with the possibility of Smith-Schuster and Hardman both being out for this coming Sunday's game against the rival Los Angeles Chargers on KSHB 41, Reid isn't worried about the team's receiving core.

"We're good, we've got a couple (of) other guys...we're fine," Reid said.

Initially, referee Brad Rogers’ crew threw a flag on the play after Jaguars defensive back Andre Cisco leveled Smith-Schuster when he turned upfield after making a catch on a third-down crossing route.

Replays showed both shoulder and helmet contact between the two players. Smith-Schuster also was considered a defenseless receiver at the time, which Rogers later confirmed.

Still, the flag was picked up, and it was determined that Cisco didn’t strike with Smith-Schuster's helmet and didn’t hit him in the head, making it a legal play.

Smith-Schuster’s teammates called the play “illegal,” "scary” and maybe even “dirty” after the game .

Reid was asked if the NFL had contacted him about whether the hit was shoulder-to-shoulder or helmet-to-helmet.

"I heard from the officials, but I haven't heard from the league yet," Reid said. "They'll give us our report."

Reid said that the officials told him during the game that the hit was shoulder-to-shoulder.

Reid explained that the process of getting information from the NFL "goes both ways" and that the team can fill out a form and ask questions to the league.

