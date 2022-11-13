Vicious hit knocks Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster from game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Midway through the second quarter, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had to be helped to the locker room after a vicious hit to the head.

Smith-Schuster was running a crossing route from right to left across the formation.

After catching the pass, Smith-Schuster was blasted by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Andre Cisco.

It appeared that Cisco hit Smith-Schuster hard in the helmet with a shoulder.

Game officials initially threw a penalty flag as Smith-Schuster lay motionless on the ground on his left side, but referee Brad Rogers’ crew picked up the flag and announced there was no penalty for unnecessary roughness.

Smith-Schuster laid on the turf at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for several minutes as trainers attended to him.

Dozens of Chiefs teammates gathered around and more than a dozen Jaguars players came onto the field in an apparent show of concern for Smith-Schuster.

After he was helped to his feet, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Travis Kelce put Smith-Schuster’s arms over their shoulders and helped him from the field.

Once on Kansas City’s sideline, quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke briefly with Smith-Schuster before the team’s training staff took over and helped him to the locker room.

The Chiefs said Smith-Schuster was in the concussion protocol.

Kansas City also announced that right tackle Andrew Wylie was questionable to return with an elbow injury. He was replaced by Prince Tega Wanogho.

Smith-Schuster, who signed with the Chiefs during the offseason, quickly established himself as a fan favorite.

Smith-Schuster ranked second on Kansas City with 46 catches for 615 yards, including two receptions for 33 yards before he was injured Sunday.

The Chiefs already were down one starting wide receiver with Mecole Hardman Jr. (abdomen) sidelined .

Veteran Justin Watson seemed to be getting Hardman’s reps, while rookie Skyy Moore got more snaps on Kansas City’s first series after Smith-Schuster was injured.

Wylie, who converted from guard to tackle because of injury last season, has started every game for the Chiefs at right tackle.

Earlier in the first half, Kansas City announced that cornerback and special-teams ace Chris Lammons left the game and entered the concussion protocol.

