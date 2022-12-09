Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, OL Joe Thuney questionable against Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney and offensive lineman Joe Thuney were listed as questionable in the team's injury update Friday afternoon.

Toney has been sidelined for the team's last two games against the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinatti Bengals due to a hamstring injury.

Toney loss has had an impact especially on the special teams. Toney has served as the Chiefs punt returner before his injury.

Trent McDuffie and Justin Watson filled in for Toney as punt returner in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Toney misses Sunday game against the Denver Broncos, McDuffie and Watson will likely still be filling in for Toney.

Special Teams coordinator Dave Toub though says Toney will return to punt returning duties whenever he's back active on the field.

Thuney has also missed the last two games as he continues nursing a sprained ankle.

Guard Nick Allegretti has filled on for Thuney the last two games.

The Chiefs will take on the Broncos on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

