Chiefs LG Joe Thuney, Bengals RB Joe Mixon out for Week 13 showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second straight week, the Kansas City Chiefs will be without starting left guard Joe Thuney, but the Cincinnati Bengals also are missing a key play on offense in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs will once again rely on Nick Allegretti up front. He played well after the opening series against All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald last week in Thuney’s place.

Thuney missed last week’s win against the Los Angeles Rams with a sprained ankle. He was re-added to the injury report Saturday.

But Kansas City got good news after adding Frank Clark to the injury report Sunday morning. The veteran defensive end is active for the game.

It also was a mixed bag for Cincinnati, which will get wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase back for the first time since Week 7 but will be without running back Joe Mixon for a second consecutive week.

Chase, who torched the Chiefs for 266 yards and three touchdowns in last season’s regular-season battle, has been out with a hip injury.

Mixon remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who had been dealing with a hamstring injury before he was acquired via trade with the New York Giants in late October, will miss his second straight game .

Toney, who had eight catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on only 51 offensive snaps in his first three games with Kansas City , left the Nov. 27 game at the Los Angeles Chargers early.

He then missed last week’s home win against the Rams.

He had been ruled out Friday after missing practice all week.

Safety Deon Bush, who suffered an elbow injury against the Rams, was listed as questionable Friday. He is among the Chiefs’ inactives.

Chase, Mixon and linebacker Logan Wilson (illness) were the only questionable players for Cincinnati entering Sunday, according to the official injury report .

Veteran Samaje Perine is expected to carry the load on the ground for the Bengals in Mixon's absence.

Wilson also is active along with Chase.

No Joe Mixon for the Bengals, but Ja'Marr Chase makes his return from a hip injury.



LB Logan Wilson also will play.



