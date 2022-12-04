Watch Now
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark questionable for Sunday's game against Bengals due to illness

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Frank Clark looks at his helmet during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs have added Frank Clark to the team's injury report Sunday, listing the defensive end as questionable due to illness.

The team also announced Friday that safety Deon Bush is questionable for the showdown against Cincinnati, after leaving last weekend's match against the Rams with an injured elbow.

Kadarius Toney will miss his second consecutive game Sunday. The wide receiver tweaked his hamstring in the first half of the Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs take on the Bengals at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

