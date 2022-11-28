Sloppy Chiefs cruise past struggling Rams for 5th straight win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ red-zone offense was uncharacteristically poor Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but it didn’t hurt too much against the struggling reigning Super Bowl champs.

Despite scoring.

The Chiefs won 26-10 despite managing only one touchdown in trips inside the Rams’ 20-yard line. Coach Andy Reid’s squad never led by fewer than 10 points in the second half in claiming a fifth consecutive win.

Kansas City settled for four field goals and Patrick Mahomes got picked off in the end zone on its five failed red-zone ventures, but Bryce Perkins and LA’s offense couldn’t make it matter.

Making his first career start with Matthew Stafford and John Woolford injured, Perkins finished 13 of 23 for 100 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Chiefs’ defense allowed only 198 total yards and sacked Perkins three times, including Chris Jones’ 10th sack of the season in the first half.

Meanwhile, Mahomes finished 27 of 42 for 320 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the easy win. It was his sixth straight game with at least 300 yards passing.

He’s now 26-0 in November and December as an NFL quarterback.

Isaiah Pacheco added 69 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries as Kansas City improved to 9-2, maintaining the top record in the AFC.

His 3-yard touchdown on the Chiefs’ first drive in the third quarter was the team’s only red-zone touchdown.

But given Los Angeles’ limitations on offense, it effectively iced the game for Kansas City.

The Chiefs’ defense forced a three-and-out with the Rams losing two yards on the drive after receiving the third-quarter kickoff.

Kansas City then answered with a 12-play, 71-yard drive capped by Pacheco’s second career touchdown run — and some fancy footwork in the end zone.

Los Angeles answered with its only touchdown drive of the game — capped by Perkins’ first career TD pass, a 7-yard strike to Van Jefferson.

Mahomes ended the next drive with a no-look interception in the end zone, but L’Jarius Sneed, who briefly left for the second straight week to be evaluated for a head injury, climbed the ladder for his first interception of the season on the Rams’ ensuing drive.

That set up one of two fourth-quarter field goals from Harrison Butker — a pair of 22-yard kicks — sandwiched around linebacker Nick Bolton’s second interception in as many weeks.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap pawed a Perkins pass into the air and Bolton picked it off for his second career interception.

The Chiefs managed only one touchdown in the first half — a 39-yard dart from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, who turned around All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey on a circuitous catch and TD run.

On its only two red-zone possessions, Kansas City also got 27- and 32-yard field goals from Harrison Butker in building a 13-3 halftime lead.

The Rams managed only 75 total yards, including just 3 net passing yards, during the first half behind third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins.

Special teams helped keep the game close despite Kansas City out-gaining Los Angeles 277-75.

Skyy Moore’s third muffed punt of the season took away one possession from the Chiefs’ offense, while a fake-punt pass from Riley Dixon in the second quarter extended a Rams drive.

Moore finished with five catches for 36 yards.

Perkins went 2 of 5 for 16 yards and was sacked twice, including rookie George Karlaftis’ first career full sack in the opening half.

Kansas City played without starting left guard Joe Thuney and starting free safety Juan Thornhill, who were both inactive .

Injury update

Chiefs safety Deon Bush left the game with an injured elbow.