Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed returns after being evaluated for concussion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second straight week, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was forced from the game after a hit to the head.

But also for the second consecutive week, Sneed returned to action after being evaluated for a concussion.

While tackling Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams during the second quarter on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Sneed appeared to take a knee to the helmet from linebacker Darius Harris.

Sneed rolled over onto his back and wasn’t able to get up immediately after the play.

After the Chiefs’ medical staff came onto the field, Sneed eventually walked to the sideline without assistance. But after a stop in the sideline pop-up medical tent, he was taken to the locker room.

Kansas City announced shortly after that Sneed was being evaluated for a concussion.

CB L’Jarius Sneed is being evaluated for a concussion. pic.twitter.com/E7vP0ZyiGG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 27, 2022

Sneed — who had three tackles, including one for a loss before exiting for most of the second quarter — returned for the start of the third quarter.

Sneed only missed a handful of plays after the game at the Los Angeles Chargers was stopped last Sunday to have him checked for a possible head injury.

