Chiefs’ secondary loses 2 starters early in second half

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After injuries plagued the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense in the first half, the second half brought attrition to the defense in an AFC West showdown at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Safety Juan Thornhill suffered a calf injury and the Chiefs announced at halftime he was questionable to return.

Two minutes later, Kansas City updated Thornhill’s status to out.

On the first snap of the second half, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed banged his helmet into a blocker while tackling Austin Ekeler.

Game officials stopped the game and had Sneed head to the sideline to be evaluated for a possible head injury in accordance with NFL policy.

Sneed was cleared to return later in the third quarter.

Thornhill had three tackles and Sneed had four, including one for a loss.

The Chargers weren’t immune.

Inside linebacker Kenneth Murray got hurt on the Chiefs’ first offensive snap and had to leave the game. The team has yet to update his status.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Los Angeles safety Nasir Adderley left the game with an undisclosed injury.