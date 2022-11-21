Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs’ secondary loses 2 starters early in second half

CB L'Jarius Sneed cleared to return after hit to head
Chiefs Chargers Football
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/AP
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer dives in for a touchdown after making a catch as Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chiefs Chargers Football
Posted at 9:25 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 22:49:39-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After injuries plagued the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense in the first half, the second half brought attrition to the defense in an AFC West showdown at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Safety Juan Thornhill suffered a calf injury and the Chiefs announced at halftime he was questionable to return.

Two minutes later, Kansas City updated Thornhill’s status to out.

On the first snap of the second half, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed banged his helmet into a blocker while tackling Austin Ekeler.

Game officials stopped the game and had Sneed head to the sideline to be evaluated for a possible head injury in accordance with NFL policy.

Sneed was cleared to return later in the third quarter.

Thornhill had three tackles and Sneed had four, including one for a loss.

The Chargers weren’t immune.

Inside linebacker Kenneth Murray got hurt on the Chiefs’ first offensive snap and had to leave the game. The team has yet to update his status.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Los Angeles safety Nasir Adderley left the game with an undisclosed injury.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope