LG Joe Thuney, FS Juan Thornhill out for Chiefs vs. Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to extend their win streak to five games, it will be without key starters on offense and defense.

Left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and free safety Juan Thornhill (calf) are inactive for a Sunday afternoon showdown with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Thuney and Thornhill were both questionable for the game, according to Kansas City’s final injury report .

Cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion), who missed last week’s game and also was questionable, will be active along with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who didn’t have an injury designation after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol earlier in the week.

Smith-Schuster’s availability provides some needed depth with wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) sidelined . He left last week’s win against the Los Angeles Chargers after reaggravating the injury.

Veteran Nick Allegretti is expected to replace Thuney for the Chiefs’ starting offensive line, while rookie safety Bryan Cook will be in line for more reps without Thornhill.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring, and offensive tackle Geron Christian also are inactive for the Chiefs.

As expected, that means running back Ronald Jones II will be active for the first time this season after Clyde Edwards-Helaire landed on injured reserve earlier in the week with an ankle injury.

Lucas Niang also is active for the first time since suffering a knee injury last January at Cincinnati.

The Rams will be without quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion/neck), wide receiver Allen Robinson II (ankle), starting left tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle), center Brian Allen (thumb) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip).

Robinson and Nsekhe were questionable, but Stafford, Allen and Howard had already been ruled out along with defensive end A’Shawn Robinson (knee).

Bryce Perkins appears to be in line to start for LA with Stafford out and John Woolford also dealing with a neck injury.

He has seen limited action in the Rams’ last two games, completing 6 of 11 passes for 61 yards.