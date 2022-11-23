Chiefs make a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs, coming off a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, made a flurry of moves on Wednesday afternoon.

Head coach Andy Reid announced the following status during the team’s afternoon press conference.

Left guard Joe Thuney and wide receiver Kadarius Toney would not practice on Wednesday. Thuney had an ankle injury and Toney aggravated his hamstring during the game on Sunday and did not return.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will get some work in today. He must practice in order to clear concussion protocol, according to Reid.

Safety Juan Thornhill was also expected to work today despite sustaining a calf injury during the Chargers game .

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. As a result, he will be forced to miss the next four games at minimum.

Edwards-Helaire will not be eligible to return until the week of Dec. 19, when the Chiefs host the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve.

The team activated offensive tackle Lucas Niang from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He was originally placed on the PUP list during the start of training camp and remained for the first six weeks of the regular season.

Niang sustained a ruptured patellar tendon in the first quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals game on Jan. 2 . The former third-round pick was starting at left tackle after Orlando Brown was inactive for the game with a calf injury.

The Chiefs placed practice squad tight end Jordan Franks on the practice squad injury list after he broke his hand in practice, according to Reid.

The team also signed tight end and former Blue Springs South alum Kendall Blanton to their practice squad. Blanton had been on the Chiefs' practice squad earlier this year before signing with the Los Angeles Rams. Blanton was released by the Rams earlier this week from their practice squad.

The Chiefs are set to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

