Lucas Niang exits with injury, Chiefs down both starting tackles

Kyusung Gong/AP
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Lucas Niang (67) takes his stance during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jan 02, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was ruled out minutes before the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off at the Cincinnati Bengals.

On the Chiefs’ second drive, his replacement, Lucas Niang, also went down with an injury.

Niang, who is Kansas City’s starting right tackle, left the game early in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury.

He had shifted to left tackle in place of Brown.

Niang had to be carted from the field and appeared to be holding his left knee after going down while trying to pass block on a second-down play in Bengals territory.

Starting left guard Joe Thuney bumped out to left tackle with Brown and Niang sidelined.

Nick Allegretti stepped into the offensive line at left guard.

Andrew Wylie started for the sixth time in the last seven games at right tackle.

He filled in for four games with Niang battling a rib injury and also started at right tackle last week with Niang on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Thuney played a handful of snaps at tackle with New England from 2018-19 before signing in the offseason with Kansas City.

