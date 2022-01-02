Watch
Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. sidelined by calf injury

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 13:13:04-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Only minutes before kickoff, the Kansas City Chiefs added starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the injury report.

Brown warmed up for Sunday’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals, but left the field to be evaluated for a calf injury, the team announced.

Brown had played every meaningful snap for Kansas City this season.

He was acquired in the days leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft in a trade with Baltimore.

The Chiefs received the opening kickoff.

Starting right tackle Lucas Niang started at left tackle in Brown’s place.

Andrew Wylie, who filled in at right tackle with Niang and veteran Mike Remmers injured, started at right tackle for the sixth time in the last seven games.

Kansas City also is without starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who suffered a shoulder injury last week against Pittsburgh.

