Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon returns from IR, active for Bengals game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off injured reserve, Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon is active for Sunday’s key AFC showdown at the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs will be without starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who left last week’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a shoulder injury.

Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore are expected to see the bulk of the action at running back, but McKinnon’s return from a hamstring injury suffered Nov. 21 against Dallas provides additional veteran depth.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, cornerback DeAndre Baker and offensive linemen Kyle Long and Prince Tega Wanogho are the Chiefs’ other inactives Sunday.

Three Bengals players — cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle), linebacker Germaine Pratt (not injury related) and defensive end Cam Sample (hamstring) — had already been ruled out after missing practice all week.

Quarterback Jake Browning, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, guard D’Ante Smith and running back Trayveon Williams also are inactive for Cincinnati.