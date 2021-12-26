Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire exits with collarbone injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire gained nine yards on the first two carries of the second half, but he was driven down awkwardly onto his shoulder on the second carry.

Isaiahh Loudermilk landed on Edwards-Helaire, who left the game with a collarbone injury and is questionable to return, the Chiefs announced.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is questionable to return with a collarbone injury. pic.twitter.com/122iV24ZV1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 26, 2021

Kansas City, which later downgraded Edwards-Helaire to out for the remainder of the game, didn’t elaborate on the extent of the injury, but if it’s a broken clavicle he’d likely be out four to six weeks.

"We'll just how bad it is tomorrow," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Sunday's 36-10 victory .

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a similar injury in the 2019 season-opener at Jacksonville. He missed the Chiefs’ next four games.

Edwards-Helaire missed the final two games of his rookie season in 2020 after suffering a groin injury in a Week 15 win at New Orleans.

He missed five games earlier this season with a knee injury, but Edwards-Helaire still led Kansas City with 517 yards rushing this season.

He’s also tied with Darrel Williams with a team-high four rushing scores on the season.

Williams entered the game as Kansas City's second-leading rusher with 112 carries for 398 yards. Derrick Gore also may be in line for more touches if Edwards-Helaire for an extended period.