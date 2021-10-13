Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill among players to miss practice Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is among the players that will miss practice on Wednesday as he deals with a quad contusion.

During a press conference on Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid said Hill suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Though Hill played through the injury on Sunday, Reid said the injury began to swell.

Defensive end Chris Jones, who missed Sunday's game with a wrist injury, will also not practice on Wednesday.

Reid said he's leaving it up to Jones to decide when he feels comfortable to return.

"When he feels that he can do his job, he'll get back in," Reid said. "He's getting better though."

Left guard Joe Thuney broke his hand in the game against the Bills and will also be sidelined from practice.

Still, Reid said he doesn't anticipate Thuney to be placed on the injured reserve list.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee), cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) and tight end Blake Bell will also not practice.

Despite all the injuries, Reid said he expects most of the players to return soon.

"It seems like a long list, but I think when it's all said and done we'll be able to get guys back in the next little bit," Reid said.