Chiefs DE Chris Jones sidelined by wrist injury vs Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defensive end Chris Jones won’t play tonight when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday Night Football.

Jones, who has seven tackles and two sacks in his first season after moving from defensive tackle, did not practice this week in an effort to rest an ailing wrist. He was among three Chiefs listed as questionable after Friday’s injury report.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (toe) also were officially listed as questionable for the game.

Ward and Jones are both inactive for the game, which kicks off at 7:20 p.m. on KSHB 41.

Rookie tight end Noah Gray also is inactive along with three players — center Austin Blythe, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and wide receiver Daurice Fountain, who’ve yet to be active through the season’s first five games.

But that means Gay likely will make his season debut after a strong training camp.

Gay landed on injured reserve before the season. He was eligible to return last week, but the Chiefs didn’t designate him to return until after the win at Philadelphia. He returned to practice Wednesday.

Ward made four tackles against Cleveland and Baltimore before injuring his quad in practice and missing games against the Chargers and Eagles.

He was limited Friday at practice.

Defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring) and fellow cornerback Rashad Fenton (concussion) also missed the Philly game, but both players were able to practice all week and were expected to be available.

The Bills also had three players listed as questionable — linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (foot) and running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring).

Milano is Buffalo’s starting weakside linebacker and is tied for second on the team with 19 tackles this season, including a team-high six for a loss, is inactive.

But Epenesa, the backup at right defensive end who leads Sean McDermott’s defense with four quarterback hits in 2021, will play.

Jones, who has only played on special teams this season, also will play. He’s the fourth-string tailback behind Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Matt Brieda, who is inactive.

Tackle Tommy Doyle along with defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Harrison Phillips are the Bills’ other inactives.

