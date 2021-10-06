Watch
Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr., DE Frank Clark, CB Charvarius Ward to return to practice

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. runs the ball during the NFL football team's minicamp Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Willie Gay Jr.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will return to practice on Wednesday for the first time since being placed on the injured reserve list in early September.

Coach Andy Reid made the announcement during a press conference.

Gay Jr. suffered a toe injury against the Minnesota Vikings in the team's third game of the preseason.

Reid said defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback Charvarius Ward, who've both missed two straight games, also practiced.

Clark has been dealing with a hamstring injury while Ward has been tending to a quad injury.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton, who missed the game against Philadelphia, is also back in action. Fenton was previously in the league's concussion protocol.

