Eagles will be missing both starting tackles against Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense gives up more yards per play — 7.0 — than any other team in the NFL and ranks in the bottom five in a multitude of other categories.

As it has all season, that defense will take the field Sunday in Philadelphia at less than full strength, but the Philadelphia Eagles’ injury situation should help that unit get right.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (toe) was eligible to return from injured reserve this week, but he remained sideline.

Defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) also will miss a second straight game. Clark missed the season opener as well with a hamstring injury to his other leg.

Kansas City will be without another corner, Rashad Fenton (concussion), after he was injured in last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Clark, Ward and Fenton are among three players inactive for the noon kickoff as the Chiefs aim to snap a two-game losing streak against the Eagles.

Two backup offensive linemen, center Austin Blythe and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, and wide receiver Daurice Fountain also are inactive, which has been the case for all four games this season.

Defensive end Chris Jones (wrist) and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (groin) were full participants Friday at practice after being limited earlier in the week and do not carry an injury designation into the game.

Philadelphia has its own injury situation to deal with as both starting tackles, Jordan Mailata (knee) and Lane Johnson (ankle), are inactive for the game.

Johnson had practiced Thursday and Friday, so it’s a bit of a surprise that he’s sidelined. Mailata also missed Monday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Andre Dillard and Brett Toth are listed as the backup tackles, but the Chiefs ought to feast with the pass rush given the circumstances — even without Clark.

The Eagles’ remaining inactives are quarterback Gardner Minshew, cornerback Mac McCain and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu.