Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, CB Rashad Fenton, TE Blake Bell and 4 others placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Copyright 2019 by Getty Images
James Gilbert/Getty Images
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during warmups before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Posted at 2:15 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 16:25:38-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The issues with COVID-19 continued on Tuesday for the Kansas City Chiefs, and it may get worse.

ESPN reported that wide receiver Tyreek Hill, corner back Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that more players could be added to the list by the end of the day, telling him "it's a mess" within the Chiefs' organization.

ESPN's Field Yates later reported Tuesday that a total of seven Chiefs players were added to the COVID-19 list including linebacker Nick Bolton, guard Kyle Long, offensive tackle Lucas Niang and cornerback Armani Watts.

Hill joins tight end Travis Kelce, defensive lineman Chris Jones, corner back Charvarius Ward, wide receiver Josh Gordon, linebacker Willie Gay Jr., and kicker Harrison Butker on the team's COVID-19 list.

It wasn't immediately clear if Hill, Bell or Fenton are vaccinated though their vaccination status could impact the timeline of their return.

So far, the NFL has yet to announce any changes to the Chiefs match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The teams are scheduled to play at 3:25 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Still, last week the league did reschedule three games due to COVID-19 issues within the Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Football team.

This story is developing and will be updated.

