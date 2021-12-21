Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, CB Rashad Fenton, TE Blake Bell and 4 others placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The issues with COVID-19 continued on Tuesday for the Kansas City Chiefs, and it may get worse.

ESPN reported that wide receiver Tyreek Hill, corner back Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

More COVID issues in KC, which is becoming this week’s hot spot.



Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, CB Rashad Fenton and TE Blake Bell are being placed on Reserve/COVID, sources tell @adamteicher and me.



Other players likely coming but as one source said, “it’s a mess.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2021

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that more players could be added to the list by the end of the day, telling him "it's a mess" within the Chiefs' organization.

ESPN's Field Yates later reported Tuesday that a total of seven Chiefs players were added to the COVID-19 list including linebacker Nick Bolton, guard Kyle Long, offensive tackle Lucas Niang and cornerback Armani Watts.

Hill joins tight end Travis Kelce, defensive lineman Chris Jones, corner back Charvarius Ward, wide receiver Josh Gordon, linebacker Willie Gay Jr., and kicker Harrison Butker on the team's COVID-19 list .

It wasn't immediately clear if Hill, Bell or Fenton are vaccinated though their vaccination status could impact the timeline of their return.

So far, the NFL has yet to announce any changes to the Chiefs match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The teams are scheduled to play at 3:25 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Still, last week the league did reschedule three games due to COVID-19 issues within the Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Football team.

This story is developing and will be updated.