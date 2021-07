CLEVELAND, Ohio. — César Hernández and Óscar Mercado each hit a three-run homer, and the Cleveland Indians beat the struggling Kansas City Royals 14-6.

José Ramírez and Roberto Pérez also homered for Cleveland, which has won the first three games in the series after losing nine in a row.

All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez hit a two-run homer for Kansas City, which has lost 15 of 18. Cal Quantrill allowed three runs in six innings for the win.