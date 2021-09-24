Clyde Edwards-Helaire putting fumble in the rear-view, bouncing back in Week 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is ready to bounce back in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

In Week 2, Edwards-Helaire had a costly fumble in the 4th quarter, stopping the Chiefs offensive drive, falling to the Ravens 36-35.

Friday, Edwards-Helaire said the defender made a great play, but he could have put two hands on the ball quicker, adding he's made some adjustments this week during practice.

Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy addressed the play and how he responded to Edwards-Helaire after the game.

“You’ve got to understand, I’ve been in that situation as a player. As a former player, I know I didn’t want anybody speaking to me. And I know that Clyde didn’t want to talk to anyone because obviously, emotions are running high, but when the dust settles, the only thing you want to do is put your arm around him. Nobody goes out there to intentionally fumble the ball," Bieniemy said.

It was the first fumble of Edwards-Helaire's professional career, and his teammates are helping keep his head up.

"Everybody kind of came around me and gave me that positive reinforcement, just to let me know, even Pat, Trav, just the whole offense, just kind put it in my head that man, it sucks that it happened, but ultimately it was your first one, so from that we move on and keep chopping the wood that we need to," Edwards-Helaire said Friday.