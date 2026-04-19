Cody Bellinger homers twice and drives in five as the Yankees rout the struggling Royals 13-4

NEW YORK — Cody Bellinger hit a pair of two-run homers, drove in five runs and the New York Yankees rolled to a 13-4 rout of the Kansas City Royals on Saturday afternoon.

New York starter Will Warren (2-0) tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and pitched two-run ball for seven innings.

Bellinger hit a two-run shot during a five-run third off Noah Cameron (1-1) and powered New York to its most lopsided victory this season. Bellinger hit a two-run homer off Mitch Spence in the sixth after contributing an RBI single in the fourth.

Bellinger had his 20th career multi-homer game and the Yankees hit four homers for the second time this season.

Bellinger sandwiched his first homer between a two-run drive by Amed Rosario and a solo homer by Ben Rice as the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by center fielder Kyle Isbel on a flyball by J.C. Escarra.

Isbel knocked the ball out of right fielder Jac Caglianone’s glove as they converged near the warning track and the Yankees followed with their power display against the left-hander.

Batting leadoff for the second time this season, Rosario sent a cutter into the right field seats. Following a walk by Aaron Judge, Bellinger hit a first-pitch slider into the second deck in right field for a 4-0 lead.

Two batters later, Rice homered for the third straight game by hitting Cameron’s fastball into the right field seats.

Escarra added an RBI double and a two-run triple in the seventh. Rosario also had an RBI single before Bellinger connected again. Randal Grichuk drove in his first run as a Yankee with a late sacrifice fly.

Cameron was rocked for a career-high seven runs — five earned — and seven hits in four innings.

Carter Jensen hit a two-run homer in the seventh as the Royals lost their sixth straight and for the ninth time in 11 games. Kansas City also lost its 10th straight game to the Yankees since Game 2 of the 2024 ALDS.

Before Cameron threw a pitch, Royals manager Matt Quatraro was ejected by second base umpire Nestor Ceja.

Up Next

Kansas City LHP Cole Ragans (0-3, 3.78 ERA) opposes New York LHP Ryan Weathers (0-2, 4.29) in Sunday’s series finale.

