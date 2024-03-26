Coke and a hot dog: Royals announce new fan experiences at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans will be able to enjoy a Coke while attending games this season at Kauffman Stadium.

The team announced Monday it’s going with Heartland Coca-Cola as the stadium’s official beverage provider.

With the change comes new names for fan experiences, such as the QuikTrip Fountain Deck.

LINK | Royals to sport QuikTrip jersey patch through multi-year partnership to improve local youth literacy

On Tuesday, the club announced a new partnership with Vienna Beef to be the official hot dog provider this season at Kauffman.

“Having exceptional ballpark food is an extremely important part of the fan experience at Royals games, and our new partnership with Vienna Beef will bring our offerings to a new level,” Roylas Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Alex Schulte said Tuesday in a press release. “We are thrilled to be partnering with the iconic hot dog brand to offer Royals fans the best of the best when they visit The K.”

The partnership includes Vienna Beef sponsoring the Teenie Weenie Hot Dog race at each Sunday home game.

According to its Royals' website, the team is expanding its value menu to every Royals home game. The menu includes beer, soda, hot dogs, pretzels and popcorn for $5 or less. The items are available in sections located on both the lower and upper decks.

"Partnering with the Kansas City Royals allows us to bring the best Coca-Cola products to fans," Heartland Coca-Cola owner and CEO Junior Bridgeman said in a release Monday. "Our commitment to community and customers makes this collaboration meaningful, and we're thrilled to be part of the excitement the Royals ignite in our communities."

On Sunday, Buffalo State Pizza announced plans to expand to Kauffman this season, with 10-inch personal pizzas and a new specialty pizza available only at the stadium; The Royal Q, featuring roasted/smoked chicken, black olives, red onion, mushrooms and a tangy BBQ sauce. Pizzas will be available at stand 252.

Courtesy Buffalo State Pizza

Italian Sausage Company is offering locally sourced Italian sausage this season at section 234.

LINK | Royals food, beverage options

Kauffman Stadium's official concessionaire Aramark is out with a new "rookie menu" of offerings across several MLB stadiums. On the menu at Kauffman will be the Back to Blue Burger, featuring a patty with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce and buffalo aioli on a blue bun.

“At Aramark, experience is everything, and the start of the MLB season is one of the most highly anticipated experiences we have the privilege to be a part of each year,” Alison Birdwell, president and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment, said Thursday in a release.

Courtesy Aramark

Aramark is also offering Kauffman classics such as the BrisketAcho, featuring Tostitos nacho chips topped with chopped brisket, creamy cheese corn, barbecue baked beans and coleslaw, drizzled with barbecue sauce. The item is served in a new powder-blue souvenir mini-helmet or a large souvenir helmet.

Courtesy Aramark

Other options include the Moon Dog, featuring double Vienna hot dogs on a potato roll topped with in-house bacon and onion jam made with Blue Moon beer and finished with mustard; and Tenders, Love and Chicken.

Courtesy Aramark

Bon Appétit!

—