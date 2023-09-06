Memorial Stadium sold out for Mizzou vs K-State football game Sept. 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Memorial Stadium will host a full house when Kansas State football (1-0) takes on the Missouri Tigers (1-0) at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 in Columbia, Missouri.

Mizzou Football announced Wednesday that the showdown is officially sold out.

Next weeks game vs Kstate is officially 𝙎𝙊𝙇𝘿 𝙊𝙐𝙏 thanks to the 𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 fans in the country‼️#MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/83VSk4qcG2 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 6, 2023

This is the first time MU has hosted KSU in Columbia since 2010.

The Tigers have a historical record of 60-33-5 against the Wildcats, but when the teams last faced off in Sept. 2022, it was Kansas State who walked away with a decisive 40-12 victory.

KSU will take on Troy University (1-0) on Sept. 9 before making the journey to Columbia.

Mizzou's next game is at Memorial Stadium against Middle Tennessee (0-1) on Sept. 9.

