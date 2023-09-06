Watch Now
Memorial Stadium sold out for Mizzou vs K-State football game Sept. 16

L.G. Patterson/AP
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook throws a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Posted at 11:57 AM, Sep 06, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Memorial Stadium will host a full house when Kansas State football (1-0) takes on the Missouri Tigers (1-0) at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 in Columbia, Missouri.

Mizzou Football announced Wednesday that the showdown is officially sold out.

This is the first time MU has hosted KSU in Columbia since 2010.

The Tigers have a historical record of 60-33-5 against the Wildcats, but when the teams last faced off in Sept. 2022, it was Kansas State who walked away with a decisive 40-12 victory.

KSU will take on Troy University (1-0) on Sept. 9 before making the journey to Columbia.

Mizzou's next game is at Memorial Stadium against Middle Tennessee (0-1) on Sept. 9.

