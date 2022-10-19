Annual tipoff event brings Big 12 men's basketball to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Media Days took over the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, this week.

The annual Basketball tipoff event brought in all 10 teams in the conference to celebrate the upcoming season.

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self said the Jayhawks celebrated their National Championship up until Late Night in the Phog, the same night the team was given their championship rings.

"Right now, we need to focus on what's happening next," Self said. "And what's happening next is, the league's a monster and we better be prepared to compete."

Kansas is near the top of the preseason polls unlike Kansas State.

The Wildcats were picked to finish last in the conference, but head coach Jerome Tang said he doesn't pay attention to those polls.

"It really doesn't matter, it's kind of like the win the press conference thing," Tang said. "You know with the head coach, it's the press conference. I want to win in March and with these guys, the poll that matters is the one in March."

The Wildcats have only two players returning this season, guard Markquis Nowell and forward Ismael Massoud.

"We definitely seen it, I mean we don't try to pay too much attention to it," Nowell said. "We have a chip on our shoulder, I feel like we have a really good group of guys, and the guys don't feel like we're ranked number 10 in the conference."

On Nov. 3, Kansas will face Pittsburg State in an exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas State will tipoff against Washburn at Bramlage Coliseum on Nov. 1.

