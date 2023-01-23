AP Top 25: K-State cracks top 5, Kansas slides after losing twice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There were changes aplenty in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll , which was released Monday.

Along with a new No. 1 team (Purdue), Kansas State made the largest move up among ranked teams and Kansas suffered the second-biggest drop after a two-loss week upended the Big 12 standings.

The Wildcats' tremendous week, beating their Big 12 and in-state rival Jayhawks in overtime Tuesday in Manhattan then fending off Texas Tech on Saturday, was rewarded with a jump to No. 5.

It's been a strong turnaround for K-State, which fired longtime head coach Bruce Weber after finishing last season near the bottom of the Big 12.

Now, the Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) are alone in first place in the conference standings one game ahead of Kansas (16-3, 5-2), which is tied for second place with No. 12 Iowa State (14-4, 5-2) and No. 10 Texas (16-3, 5-2).

For Kansas State, the No. 5 ranking is the program's highest since also being ranked fifth on Dec. 5, 2010. Alabama, Houston and Tennessee also are ranked ahead of the Cats and behind the Boilermakers.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks capped the week with a blowout 83-60 loss Saturday against TCU at Allen Fieldhouse. It was the second-largest home loss in the Bill Self era behind only a January 2021 loss to Texas.

KU plummeted seven spots to No. 9 in the latest AP poll, while the Horned Frogs climbed to No. 11 with its win.

Baylor is ranked No. 17, giving the Big 12 six ranked teams.

Missouri also received votes in the AP Top 25 poll this week after splitting games with Arkansas and the second-ranked Crimson Tide.