Arthur Kaluma scores a career-high 28 points, lifting Kansas State past No. 25 BYU 84-74

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Arthur Kaluma had a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds as Kansas State beat No. 25 BYU 84-74 on Saturday.

Kaluma was one of five players to score in double-figure for Kansas State (15-11, 5-8 Big 12), which had lost seven of its last eight games. Tylor Perry scored 16 points, David N'Guessan and Cam Carter each had 12, and Will McNair 11.

Jaxson Robinson scored 15 points to lead BYU (19-7, 7-6), which has gone 3-3 in its last six games. Noah Waterman and Spencer Johnson each scored 12 points, and Foussey Traore added 10.

The Wildcats started the second half with a run to retake a double-digit lead. They built a 61-47 advantage with 12:47 left in the game and extended their lead to as many as 16 points before BYU tried to rally late.

Kansas State scored the first eight points of the game and led 12-2 with 16:44 left in the first half. Kansas State extended its lead to 16-4 before BYU used a 10-0 run to close the gap.

The Cougars managed to tie the game at 28 with 6:35 left in the half, but never took a lead. The Wildcats led 42-38 at the break, helped by Kaluma's 16 points and six rebounds. Perry added 10 points.

BYU was slowed by 40.8% (29 for 71) shooting overall, including 20% (6 for 30) from 3-point distance.

THE TAKEAWAY:

BYU: Like a lot of teams in the Big 12, BYU struggles on the road. The Cougars fell to 2-6 in conference road games.

Kansas State: Even with the victory, the Wildcats need a late-season run to earn a return to the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT:

BYU: At No. 9 Kansas on Tuesday.

Kansas State: Host West Virginia on Monday.