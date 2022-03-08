Bruce Weber: Wildcats 'have to be in attack mode' vs. West Virginia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State men’s basketball team will open play as the No. 8 seed in Big 12 Championship on Wednesday night against No. 9 seed West Virginia at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

On Tuesday, K-State’s head coach Bruce Weber said he told his players that it’s their time and not to let themselves or the team down.

“We have a good group. They really care. I think if they didn’t care, we probably wouldn’t have survived all we’ve been through and that’s what I base it on,” Weber said.

The teams split the season series with each winning on their home court. The Mountaineers beat Kansas State 71-68 in Morgantown in early January.

On Valentine’s Day, the Wildcats rallied at home to beat West Virginia 78-73.

“We have to be in attack mode the whole time,” Weber said about the Wednesday match up. “They are aggressive and came off a really good win at TCU.”

K-State is 0-1 vs. West Virginia at the Big 12 Championship, losing 51-50 in the semifinals on March 10, 2017.

The winner will face the University of Kansas in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 2 p.m.