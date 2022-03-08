Watch
Bruce Weber: Wildcats 'have to be in attack mode' vs. West Virginia

Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) and head coach Bruce Weber, right, talk during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Posted at 12:59 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 13:59:01-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State men’s basketball team will open play as the No. 8 seed in Big 12 Championship on Wednesday night against No. 9 seed West Virginia at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

On Tuesday, K-State’s head coach Bruce Weber said he told his players that it’s their time and not to let themselves or the team down.

“We have a good group. They really care. I think if they didn’t care, we probably wouldn’t have survived all we’ve been through and that’s what I base it on,” Weber said.

The teams split the season series with each winning on their home court. The Mountaineers beat Kansas State 71-68 in Morgantown in early January.

On Valentine’s Day, the Wildcats rallied at home to beat West Virginia 78-73.

“We have to be in attack mode the whole time,” Weber said about the Wednesday match up. “They are aggressive and came off a really good win at TCU.”

K-State is 0-1 vs. West Virginia at the Big 12 Championship, losing 51-50 in the semifinals on March 10, 2017.

The winner will face the University of Kansas in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 2 p.m.

