Cats can't complete comeback on Marquette, falling 64-63

Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) shoots next to Marquette forward Justin Lewis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. At right is Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro (13). (AP Photo/Nick Krug)
Posted at 10:46 PM, Dec 08, 2021
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kam Jones scored 15 points, Oso Ighodaro blocked a potential game-winning shot in the final seconds and Marquette edged Kansas State 64-63 in the Big East/Big 12 Battle, K-State's first home loss this season.

Kansas State pulled within a point, 64-63 on a Mike McGuirl 3-pointer with 19 seconds left. But after working for a final shot, Ismael Massoud's drive for the win was rejected by the 6-foot-9 freshman Ighodaro.

Justin Lewis scored 14 for Marquette, which is now 4-1 this season against Power Five opponents.

Mark Smith scored four of K-State's last seven points, finishing with a season-high 17 and Massoud added 16.

